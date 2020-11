Coach Katrecia Craig and the Crystal Springs High School Lady Tiger basketball team earned two banners for their on-court and off-court dominance last year. Team members include (front row, from left) T’Myah Denson, Lakieundria Kangar, Herlancia Miller, Makayla Walker, DaKyla Johnson, Jakalyan Williams; (back row) Tamia Yates, Timia Washington, Lizzie Walker, Jarsalynn Lawrence, Dajanea Christmas, and Coach Craig.