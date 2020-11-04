Hazlehurst Indians clinch title of District 7-3A Champs

The Hazlehurst Indians clinched the district championship Oct. 27 when Port Gibson forfeited the final district game. Hazlehurst has won three district games and lost none, with the forfeit being their fourth district game. They will host Southeast Lauderdale Friday night to close out the regular season.

Members of the team are Cameran Hawkins (1), Kentez Collins (2), Doug Nelson (3), Danarius Hilliard (4), Zyrain Jackson (5), Jerry Harris (6), Jeremiah Washington (7), Roy Darden III (8), Patrick Bozeman (9), Qutavius Stewart (10), Jacoby Tanner (11), Sentario Willis (12), Jakeevion Minor (14), Kolby Coffey (15), Lionel Williams (16), Kenzarius Williams (17), Aston Fair (18), Zack Wash (20), Darryl McMillian (22), Quincy Fair (25), Jerkavius Smith (33), Ju’Marion Larry (34), Deon Parrish (41), Daniel Salinas (44), Jalen Collins (50), Jatarvis Harris (52), Moeshae Ben-Iserial (53), D’vonta Swan (54), Zeric Sherrod (55), Ty’Trevian Bankhead (56), Eric Green (58), Amyrie Belton (59), Jatavius Jones (65), Jessie Vardaman (71), Johnathon Walker (77), Hunter Cranford (98), and Sedrick Catchings (99). (Photo by Crockett Action Shots)