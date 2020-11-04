Johnnie Faye Girault

Johnnie Faye McMillian Girault, 78, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 25, 2020 at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held Oct. 28 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Girault was born in Harrisville on March 19, 1942 to John Henry and Annie Lou Whatley McMillian. She was a member of First Baptist Church Crystal Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, George Girault Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Russell Girault, Michael Todd Girault, George William Girault III, Johnny Girault, Bobby Girault, and Mark Alan Girault, all of Crystal Springs; daughters, Annette Lewis, of Vicksburg; Linda Girault, Rita Moak, both of Crystal Springs; brother, Ronnie McMillian, of Utica; sister, Barbara McMillian Hartzog, of Silver Creek; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.