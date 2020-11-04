Kenneth B. Walker, 74, of Wesson, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service was held Oct. 31 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Walker was retired from the Army National Guard as Sergeant 1st Class and retired from MDOT after 33 years. He was deacon emeritus at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene Walker, Charles Walker, Buddy Walker, and Bill Walker; sisters, Louise Rempert, Hellon Beall, and Dolly Entrican; and a granddaughter, Ashleigh DeNardo.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Barlow Walker; son, Neal Walker, of Hazlehurst; daughter, Rhonda DeNardo, of Monroe, La.; sister, Sue Wilson; brothers, James L. Walker, Don Walker, and Ray Walker, all of Wesson; and granddaughter, Maegan DeNardo.

Memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church – Missions, 8081 Martinsville Rd., Wesson, MS 39191 or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 83607.