Merri Ruth Singletary, 60, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 25, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. A memorial service Oct. 31 at the family home. Stringer Family Funeral Services handled arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, Quitman Singletary; daughters, Tina Seabern, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio; and Elizabeth Pyles, of Ashville, Ohio; sister, Karen Koon, of Crystal Springs; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.