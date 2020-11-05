Coronavirus update for November 5: Copiah County total increases to 1,427

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released new statistics on coronavirus this morning. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is 1,427, and 38 deaths. According to MSDH, county case numbers may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The total number of confirmed cases in the state, is currently at 123,887 with 3,405 deaths statewide. As of November 1, MSDH reports there are estimated 105,839 cases that are presumed recovered.

As of October 31, MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and commercial laboratories have performed 1,095,352 tests on Mississippians since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Local testing providers include Fast Pace Health and Copiah Comprehensive Health Center, both in Hazlehurst.

MSDH urges that if you are waiting for test results, it is essential to remain at home. Do not go to work or leave home. Stay in a specific room at home and avoid contact with other family members as much as possible. These steps are important to prevent the possible spread of disease.

For more information and complete statistics for the state, visit MSDH’s COVID-19 page at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.

MSDH encourages all Mississippians to take the necessary precautions to help prevent transmission of the disease. Those precautions include: