Southwest Mississippi Community College’s 2020 Homecoming Court

Southwest Mississippi Community College announces its 2020 Homecoming Court, which includes (from left) Macie Miley, of Centreville, Sophomore Maid; Cameron Magee, of Mendenhall, Sophomore Maid; Kaitlyn Bradford, of Foxworth, Sophomore Maid; Madison Moak, of Summit, Sophomore Maid; Jenna Brock, of Summit, Homecoming Queen; Mayce Causey, of Smithdale, Student Body Maid; Abby Matthews, of Hazlehurst, Freshman Maid; Baleigh Brumfield, of Summit, Freshman Maid; and Alli Robinson, of McComb, Freshman Maid. The homecoming game will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. (Photo by Chuck Barnes Photography)