Crystal Springs Middle School first nine weeks Honor Roll

Crystal Springs Middle School has released its honors list for the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Principal’s Honor Roll, and Honor Roll students are recognized.

ADA Grade 4

Principal’s Honor Roll: Tony E. Agustin-Lopez, Adrian Ascencio, Kendayl R. Crisler, Moriah Breann Fulgham, Cay’lynn D. Grisba, Nancy M. Hernandez-Martinez, Ta’Naiyah S. Hillard, Lillian K. Hodges, Kaleigh P. Hurst, Khyla B. Martin, Johnny D. Williams, Jr., Deaeysha M. Wilson

Honor Roll: Aundrea J. Jenkins

ADA Grade 56

Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Jordan D. Copeland, Jeremy R. Washington

Principal’s Honor Roll; Malissa K. Crain, Alexis Josue Dominguez-Reyes, Aaliyah D. Tobias

ADA Grade 5

Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Ta’naiya N. Jones, Paxton Z. Strong, Callie M. Wade

Principal’s Honor Roll: Alejandra M. Amaya-Hernandez, Hayden M. Barnes, Journey B. Brown, Caden Lamont Buie, Jamari T. Evans, Landon P. Hall, Mia R. Joseph, Landon M. McKenny, Call D. Morris, Kirsten L. Murray, Johnny G. Romero, Kentavis J. Tillman, Dakari T. Toles, Ahzion G. Welch

ADA Grade 6

Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Shanicquianica A. Adams

Principal’s Honor Roll: Daniya M. Buie, Areunnah J. Collins, Jaziah S. Dixon, Irene L. Joseph, Marissa N. Marsaw, Alan Vega

ADA Grade 7

Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Janiya Dream Hampton, Kenzie Keniyah Nickelson, Kaitlyn G. Sullivan

Principal’s Honor Roll: Heavenlea R. Adams, Destiny E. Brown, Riley M. Cooley-Rutledge, Jakavious T. Edwards, Tyesha Roshae Herbert, Kayden Hynes, Jaiden Syklar Knowles, Meckenzie L. McKenny, Lilly Meghan Elise Moore, Katelynn Jakita Morris, Graciela M. Orozco, Devon Michael Perez, Jakeria D. Powell, Nataly R. Ratcliff, Lisbeth M. Santos-Marcelino, Dajaunique R. Sparks, Kashayla K. Williams, Angel E. Worsley, Presley G. Kyle

ADA Grade 8

Principal’s Honor Roll: Jordan J. Adams, Travoris T. Adams, Jr., Keamber M. Arnold, Jayla D. Baldridge, Kaylin J. Brown, Cary Earl Collins, Jr., Kelis S. Daniels, Christen I. Darty, Jakayla T. Evans, Kyla S. Fisher, Klemari A. Garrett, Ania N. Johnson, Jaycie L. Knight, Kaleb M. Mickle, Kamiya M. Pillers, Kamryn A. Reese, Stevie D. Richardson, Jr., Aaliyah D’nya Smith, Ashley Vega

Honor Roll: Allison T. Adams, T’kijah S. Denson, Jon’zuavis Jones, Mehki K. King, Te’kyla M. Stewart