Crystal Springs Middle School first nine weeks Honor Roll
Crystal Springs Middle School has released its honors list for the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Principal’s Honor Roll, and Honor Roll students are recognized.
ADA Grade 4
Principal’s Honor Roll: Tony E. Agustin-Lopez, Adrian Ascencio, Kendayl R. Crisler, Moriah Breann Fulgham, Cay’lynn D. Grisba, Nancy M. Hernandez-Martinez, Ta’Naiyah S. Hillard, Lillian K. Hodges, Kaleigh P. Hurst, Khyla B. Martin, Johnny D. Williams, Jr., Deaeysha M. Wilson
Honor Roll: Aundrea J. Jenkins
ADA Grade 56
Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Jordan D. Copeland, Jeremy R. Washington
Principal’s Honor Roll; Malissa K. Crain, Alexis Josue Dominguez-Reyes, Aaliyah D. Tobias
ADA Grade 5
Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Ta’naiya N. Jones, Paxton Z. Strong, Callie M. Wade
Principal’s Honor Roll: Alejandra M. Amaya-Hernandez, Hayden M. Barnes, Journey B. Brown, Caden Lamont Buie, Jamari T. Evans, Landon P. Hall, Mia R. Joseph, Landon M. McKenny, Call D. Morris, Kirsten L. Murray, Johnny G. Romero, Kentavis J. Tillman, Dakari T. Toles, Ahzion G. Welch
ADA Grade 6
Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Shanicquianica A. Adams
Principal’s Honor Roll: Daniya M. Buie, Areunnah J. Collins, Jaziah S. Dixon, Irene L. Joseph, Marissa N. Marsaw, Alan Vega
ADA Grade 7
Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Janiya Dream Hampton, Kenzie Keniyah Nickelson, Kaitlyn G. Sullivan
Principal’s Honor Roll: Heavenlea R. Adams, Destiny E. Brown, Riley M. Cooley-Rutledge, Jakavious T. Edwards, Tyesha Roshae Herbert, Kayden Hynes, Jaiden Syklar Knowles, Meckenzie L. McKenny, Lilly Meghan Elise Moore, Katelynn Jakita Morris, Graciela M. Orozco, Devon Michael Perez, Jakeria D. Powell, Nataly R. Ratcliff, Lisbeth M. Santos-Marcelino, Dajaunique R. Sparks, Kashayla K. Williams, Angel E. Worsley, Presley G. Kyle
ADA Grade 8
Principal’s Honor Roll: Jordan J. Adams, Travoris T. Adams, Jr., Keamber M. Arnold, Jayla D. Baldridge, Kaylin J. Brown, Cary Earl Collins, Jr., Kelis S. Daniels, Christen I. Darty, Jakayla T. Evans, Kyla S. Fisher, Klemari A. Garrett, Ania N. Johnson, Jaycie L. Knight, Kaleb M. Mickle, Kamiya M. Pillers, Kamryn A. Reese, Stevie D. Richardson, Jr., Aaliyah D’nya Smith, Ashley Vega
Honor Roll: Allison T. Adams, T’kijah S. Denson, Jon’zuavis Jones, Mehki K. King, Te’kyla M. Stewart