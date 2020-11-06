Joses Mitchell completes Marine Corps basic training

Hazlehurst High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a leadership, character, and citizenship program that prepares students/cadets for successful careers. Those careers are either in the military, workforce, or becoming an entrepreneur.

On Oct. 9, Marine Private First Class Joses Mitchell, a former cadet at Hazlehurst High School, graduated basic training at Parris Island, S.C.

Mitchell completed four years in the Hazlehurst High School JROTC program and finished as the executive officer, second in charge among cadets. He was responsible and instrumental in leading the drill team, physical fitness team, color guard, and saber team.

His ability to teach, coach, mentor, and train subordinate cadets was excellent. Those leadership skills transitioned to the Marine Corps, where Mitchell excelled in all training endeavors to include earning the title of sharpshooter in weapons qualification.

Mitchell is currently receiving follow-on training in North Carolina.