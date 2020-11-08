Crystal Springs Open House set for Dec. 4

The Crystal Springs Beautification Committee is sponsoring a “Downtown, Hometown, Christmas Open House” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

The Christmas season will kick off with the open house as businesses decorate with a “Retro” theme.

Other dates to remember for the Christmas season are the Christmas Tree Lighting in Railroad Park at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 2; the annual Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 5; and Chautauqua Christmas beginning Thanksgiving evening and continuing through Christmas night from 6-9 p.m. each evening.