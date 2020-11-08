Local organizations taking orders for holiday wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves

By Tricia Nelson

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Copiah Chapter; and Socks for Heroes have begun taking orders for holiday wreaths. This is an annual fundraiser through Wreaths Across America, which is a way to honor veterans buried in Copiah cemeteries. The DAR adopted the Crystal Springs City Cemetery, and Socks for Heroes adopted Wesson, Beauregard, and Hazlehurst cemeteries. The DAR will also order wreaths for veterans buried in other Copiah County cemeteries.

Wreaths allows organizations to raise funds and, at the same time, honor the brave men and women who served our country. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission of Wreaths is to remember, honor, and teach. This mission is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. By purchasing a wreath for a veteran, you will honor an American hero.

Each wreath, which is generously sized and handcrafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow, costs $15. They are shipped from Columbia Falls, Maine, directly to a delivery site in Copiah County. Wreaths will then be distributed to the cemeteries where volunteers will place them on designated veteran grave sites on Dec. 19 after a short ceremony.

This is the third year the organizations have hosted this event. Wreaths may be purchased for a specific veteran, a specific cemetery, or any veteran in any cemetery. Wreath-laying ceremonies will take place at several cemeteries on Dec. 19, and wreaths will be placed in all the remaining cemeteries later that day and the next. Everyone is invited to attend and assist with laying the wreaths. The goal is to place a wreath on the grave of every veteran in every cemetery but for those who do not have a wreath, the organizations will try to honor the veteran with a flag.

To purchase a wreath for the Wesson, Beauregard, or Hazlehurst cemeteries, contact Cathy Stroud with Socks for Heroes at 601-695-4140, or mail a check for $15 to 1032 Cotton St., Wesson, MS 39191.

To purchase a wreath for the Crystal Springs City Cemetery or any other Copiah County cemeteries, contact DAR Copiah Chapter Regent Tricia Nelson at [email protected], or call 601-941-3182 and leave a message. Checks can be mailed to the DAR at P.O. Box 995, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.

It is important that checks be sent to the organization since there is a special account code that will have to be entered on the check for the organizations to receive credit. All checks will be forwarded to Wreaths Across America. PayPal is also accepted. Contact the organizations for more information. Please specify a veteran and/or a cemetery; otherwise, wreaths will be ordered and used for any veteran. Businesses are encouraged to purchase a wreath as well. Several merchants and organizations have donated in years past.

Join the DAR Copiah Chapter and Socks for Heroes in honoring veterans this holiday season. The goal is to place a wreath on the grave of every veteran and your contribution will help.

“To be killed in war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst that can happen… to be forgotten is the worst.” Pierre Claeyssens