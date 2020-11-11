Bobbie Ruth Bailey, 87, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. A funeral service was held Nov. 7 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Bailey was born May 16, 1933, in Neshoba County. She worked for over 30 years at Garen Factory in Carthage and retired from the laundry mat 20 years ago.

She was preceded in death by her father, Owen Arthur McCann; mother, Lorene Freeny McCann; three brothers, Banks McCann, Junior McCann, and James McCann; and one child, Charlotte Ann Taylor Lamb.

She is survived by two granddaughters, Tonia Mohon and Jackie Phillips; two great-grandsons; and two great-great-grandchildren.