City of Hazlehurst mask requirement remains

Amid rising numbers of COVID cases across the state and nation, City of Hazlehurst officials are continuing to require the wearing of face masks.

According to Mayor Shirley Sandifer, numbers in Hazlehurst seem to be lower than many surrounding areas, and she attributes that to the requirement that face masks be worn when in public buildings.

The mask mandate is in place for now. It will be removed when the threat of COVID-19 has been reduced to an acceptable level.

Sandifer says it helps keep the virus under control when people don’t get out in public any more than necessary.