Community Calendar

Saturday, Nov. 14

Allen Community Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-through fundraiser at the substation located at the intersection of Jackson-Liberty and Sylvarena roads, Wesson, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 14. Chicken (dark or white) or rib plates served with baked beans, potato salad, bread, and tea will be sold for $10 each.

Sunday, Nov. 15

The Southwest Chapter of ABATE will have its monthly meeting at Jeffrey’s Cycle Supply, 3326 E. Lincoln Rd., Brookhaven, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Plans will be discussed for the upcoming Toy Run for the Dickerson Place. Raffle tickets are ready to sell for a gun voucher. All proceeds from the raffle will go into the Toy Run Fund. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Carmen Hill at 601-754-8560.

Now – Tuesday, Dec. 15

Copiah County Farm Bureau is hosting a canned food drive from now to Dec. 15. Donations will be presented to Copiah County Resources and may be dropped off at the following Farm Bureau locations: 28088 Highway 28, Hazlehurst; or 408B E. Railroad Ave., Crystal Springs.