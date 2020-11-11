Ernest Alvin Newell Sr., 83, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020. A graveside service was held at Tabernacle CME Church in Hazlehurst, with Pastor Jimmy McClinton officiating. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Newell was born on Oct. 29, 1936, in Hazlehurst, to Anna and Walter C. Newell Sr. He attended Parish High School in Hazlehurst. He worked many years as a brick mason and attended trade school to receive his welding certification. Ho worked for Pellerin and Milnor for 35 years before retiring. He was a member of the Masons.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Mittie Kate Steward; and sisters, Dora Newell and Lorraine Newell.

Survivors include his wife, Susie Newell, of River Ridge, La.; sons, Walter Quincy Newell Sr., of River Ridge, La.; Ernest Alvin Newell Jr., of Pearl; daughters, Barbara Newell-Smith, of New Orleans, La.; Constantina Smoot, of Jackson; and Gloria Ragland, of Waynesville, Mo.; brothers, Dasper Newell, of New Orleans, La.; and Walter C Newell Jr., of Florida; sisters, Mary Edwards, of Washington D.C.; and Josephine Holloway, of Magee; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.