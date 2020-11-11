Harold Wade Hampton, 79, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. A funeral service was held Nov. 7 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home Chapel, with Minister Amy Lynn Turner officiating.

Mr. Hampton was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Hazlehurst, to Wade and Annie Pearl Hampton. At an early age, he joined Antioch M.B. Church, where he served as trustee chairman, choir member, Sunday school student, finance member, and brotherhood. He later moved to Omaha, Neb., and worked at Western Electric. Upon retirement, he moved back to his hometown of Hazlehurst.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Bessie (Bonnie) Thrasher Hampton; son, Richard; granddaughter, Chantana Norals; and sister, Edna.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Mary; children, Jackie, Larry, Rick, Princess, and Amy; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Francis, Charles, and Howard.