Hazlehurst defeats Southeast Lauderdale in first round of playoffs
By Ja’Kyah Collins
The Hazlehurst High School Indians drummed Southeast Lauderdale 34-0 Friday night in the first round of playoffs.
“We played a great game in all aspects. Defensively, we scored a touchdown, a scoop and score. Special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown and offensively, we had a good night passing the ball for three touchdowns,” Coach Damien Gary said.
The Indians will travel to Columbia and face a tough 7-2 team for the second round of playoffs.
