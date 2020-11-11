Hazlehurst defeats Southeast Lauderdale in first round of playoffs

By Ja’Kyah Collins

The Hazlehurst High School Indians drummed Southeast Lauderdale 34-0 Friday night in the first round of playoffs.

“We played a great game in all aspects. Defensively, we scored a touchdown, a scoop and score. Special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown and offensively, we had a good night passing the ball for three touchdowns,” Coach Damien Gary said.

The Indians will travel to Columbia and face a tough 7-2 team for the second round of playoffs.

