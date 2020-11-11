Hazlehurst JROTC cadets place flags on veterans’ graves

Fourteen Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from Hazlehurst High School worked hand-in-hand with Mayor Shirley Sandifer at the Hazlehurst Cemetery on Nov. 6. Cadets placed United States Flags on graves of former military personnel that served in different wars. This was a great effort and tremendous undertaking of responsibility from cadets in their first and second years in the program. Sandifer applauded the cadets for their performance and answer to the call of duty. As a result of accomplishing this mission and task, cadets will earn a community service award and certificate from both Senior Army Instructor Major Retired James Gee and Army Instructor Sergeant First Class Retired Victor Montgomery. This is an annual event for cadets at Hazlehurst High School.