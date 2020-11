Jeffrey Byrd Gillis, 54, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 4, 2020, at his residence. A funeral service was held Nov. 6 at Gallman Baptist Church, with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Gillis was an artist and enjoyed gardening. He was a member of Gallman Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Gillis; and mother, Marie Gillis.

He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Jordan, of Hazlehurst.