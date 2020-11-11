Louise Belton, 80, of Monticello, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, in Hazlehurst. A graveside service was held Nov. 7 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Oma, with Rev. Christopher Jones officiating. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include four sons, Burnell Belton Jr., Charles Belton, Mitchell Belton, and Mark Belton, all of Oma; one daughter, Mary L. Belton; three brothers, Clarence Pittman, Bobby Pittman, of Oma; Jerome Berry, of Brookhaven; four sisters, Leona Lewis, Eloise Brown, JoAnn Broomfield, and Wanda Brown, all of Oma; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.