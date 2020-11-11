Robert Slater

Robert Melvin Slater, 94, of Byram, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, at his home. Services were Nov. 9 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs City Cemetery.

Mr. Slater was a retired Master Sargent with the U.S. Army, who served 26 faithful years. He fought tirelessly in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gladys Mae Slater; sons, Robert N. Slater, Clinton L. Steed, Billy C. Pitts Sr.; and two great-grandsons.

He is survived by his daughters in law, Carolyn Pitts, of Crystal Springs; and Charlotte Slater, of Madison; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.