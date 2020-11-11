Shooting victim walks into C.S. Police Dept.

An investigation is continuing into the details surrounding a shooting in which the victim showed up at the Crystal Springs Police Department Friday afternoon.

The victim, Joshua Johnson, 23, of Hazlehurst came to the Crystal Springs Police Department about 3:15 p.m. Nov. 6 with a gunshot wound to the upper back.

According to Police Chief Chris Palmer, his department is still trying to assemble the details of the incident. Johnson came to the office and said he was shot. Emergency medical personnel came to the scene, and the victim was transferred to the hospital.

The injury was non-life-threatening, Palmer said, but investigators have still not been able to get details from the victim, like where he was when he was shot. The caliber of the weapon is also not known at this time.

Once Johnson is released from the hospital and officers are able to get questions answered, they will know how to proceed with the case.