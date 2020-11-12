Crystal Springs High School Students of the Month By Editor | November 12, 2020 Crystal Springs High School students of the month for October are (top row, from left) Alec Neal, Jeffrey Strong, Leonardo Rodriguez, Michael Courtney; (bottom row) Georgianna McKenny, Tramiya Harrison, Asia Kelly, and Tiara Thomas. Posted in School News Related Posts Co-Lin concludes football season November 11, 2020 Crystal Springs Middle School first nine weeks Honor Roll November 6, 2020 Southwest Mississippi Community College’s 2020 Homecoming Court November 5, 2020 Wesson cross country teams win awards October 28, 2020 Copiah Academy Band holding annual fundraiser October 21, 2020