Chautauqua Garden Club makes plans for Christmas events

Chautauqua Garden Club members (from left) Angie Greer, Pat Daragavel, and Laurie Singletary prepare decorations for Christmas at Lake Chautauqua.

The Chautauqua Garden Club held its November meeting on Nov. 4 at The Family Lodge. Hostesses Maria Hardy, Kathy Wells, Angie Greer, Ann Walker, and Andy Wright provided a delicious lunch of soups, sandwiches, and desserts to 19 members.

Monetary donations of $140 were made for Copiah Living Center Bingo. Members brought various items they had purchased for Mississippi State Hospital.

Club member Jenifer Turner gave the tip on wildflowers. Wildflowers not only provide beauty but are instrumental in erosion prevention. Native wildflowers are four times more likely to return the following year. Goldenrod is an attractive wildflower well known for its large and brilliant blooms.

A workday and time was set to decorate for Christmas at the Park.

For Crystal Springs Christmas Open House on Dec. 4, the club will have a booth at Wisteria Inn and will sell hyacinths, poinsettias, daffodils, amaryllises, as well as a few painted pottery pots.

Pottery pots members painted at the last meeting were available, and each member will deliver their pot to a shut-in.

The December meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the home of Alison Beach. In addition to the annual Christmas luncheon, members will participate in the Dirty Santa game. A monetary gift will be collected for the Junior Auxiliary Angel Tree project.

The meeting dismissed, and everyone enjoyed preparing decorations for Chautauqua Christmas in the Park.