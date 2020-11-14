CSHS Teacher of the Month By Editor | November 14, 2020 Crystal Springs High School Teacher of the Month for October is Perla Collins, who teaches Spanish I and II. CSHS thanks Mr. D’s. for being a sponsor and providing a gift certificate to the restaurant for this award. Posted in School News Related Posts Crystal Springs High School Students of the Month November 12, 2020 Co-Lin concludes football season November 11, 2020 Crystal Springs Middle School first nine weeks Honor Roll November 6, 2020 Southwest Mississippi Community College’s 2020 Homecoming Court November 5, 2020 Wesson cross country teams win awards October 28, 2020