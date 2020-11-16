Takunda Wynn-Wilson named Hinds Hero for Fall 2020

Takunda Wynn-Wilson, of Crystal Springs, is one of 12 who have been named in the Fall 2020 group of honorees in the Hinds Heroes employee recognition program at Hinds Community College.

Hinds Heroes are chosen because they represent the college well, provide exceptional customer service to all its customers, and consistently promote the Hinds mission of service. Heroes selected receive a lapel pin, a token of appreciation, and one free day off work.

Wynn-Wilson is a distance learning assistant and proctor at the Raymond Campus. She has been with Hinds for seven years. Her duties include working with the eLearning office to coordinate opening sections, managing capacities, loading and maintaining data and web registration, among other duties.