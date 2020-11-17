Ray Taylor, 71, of McComb, died at his residence on Nov. 13, 2020. A funeral service was held Nov. 15 at Hartman Jones Funeral Home, with burial in the Reeves Cemetery. Dr. David Millican and Rev. Steve Clark officiated.

Mr. Taylor was born June 27, 1949, in Hazlehurst, to Ray H. Taylor Sr. and Laura Bassel Taylor. He was a front-end specialist at Day Motors and later taught Automotive Technology at Southwest Community College for 10 years, and then at Copiah Lincoln Community College for 16 years. He was also a certified locksmith and a certified enhance carry class instructor, a volunteer firefighter with the Friendship Fire Department, and coached little league baseball for many years with Summit Dixie Youth. He also served as a deacon of Friendship Baptist Church. Mr. Taylor served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star, a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and an Army Commendation Medal.

Preceding him in death was his father.

Survivors include his mother; his wife of 48 years, Connie Schilling Taylor, of McComb; two sons, Chris Taylor, of Summit; and Joey Taylor, of McComb; one brother, Claude Edward “Eddie” Taylor, of Hazlehurst; one sister, Diana Banes, of Hazlehurst; and three grandchildren.