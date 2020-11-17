Stone Wall Jackson

Stone Wall “Gabby” Jackson, 78, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at Copiah County Medical Center. A graveside service was held Nov. 15 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Martin L. Washington officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Jackson was born Jan. 31, 1942, in Hazlehurst, to John Willie and Vidalia Dunn Jackson. He was a member of St. James M.B. Church in Hazlehurst and attended Parrish High School.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Jerry Lee Jackson; and one brother.

Survivors include a son, Jimmy Jackson; daughter, Trace Johnson; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Essie Bouie and Betty Smith, of Hazlehurst; and brothers, Larry Joiner and Jay Joiner, of Hazlehurst.