Columbia ends playoff run for Hazlehurst

By Ja’Kyah Collins

The Hazlehurst High School Indians ended their playoff run for 2020 Friday night at the hands of the Columbia Wildcats.

Hazlehurst Coach Damien Gary said his team played a solid game defensively but just couldn’t overcome the lackluster performance on offense.

“On offense, we just didn’t execute well at all and when playing good teams late in the playoffs, execution is a must,” Gary said.

The Indians were shut out 22-0 by a very stingy Wildcat defense.

Defensively, Jumarion Larry led the charge with 10 tackles, and Kentez Collins and Patrick Bozeman each had eight.

Gary is looking forward to next year when many of his starters will return.

