Community Calendar

Nov. 26 to Dec. 25

The Annual Chautauqua Christmas drive-thru light display will begin on Nov. 26 and end Dec. 25. The display is open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday nights and every night the week of Christmas. Admission costs $3 per car. For more information, call the Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation Department at 601-892-0007.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Railroad Park in Crystal Springs. For more information, call the Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation Department at 601-892-0007.

Friday, Dec. 4

The Wesson Christmas parade will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Registration forms are available at Wesson City Hall.

Crystal Springs Downtown, Hometown Christmas Open House will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. with many activities for everyone.

Saturday, Dec. 5

The Crystal Springs Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Line up will begin at 5 p.m. at Old Midtown Shopping Center. The parade is sponsored by the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce. For an entry form or more information, contact the Chamber at 601-892-2711.

Saturday, Dec. 12

The Town of Georgetown will hold its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Immediately following the parade, there will be a Christmas giveaway with candy bags for all children ages 3-12 (while supplies last) and a chance to win bicycles and gift cards.

The Southwest Chapter of ABATE will have their Annual Toy Run for the Dickerson Place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12. The group will meet in Walmart parking lot in Brookhaven and be led through downtown by Santa on their way to deliver gifts. All motorcycles and vehicles are welcome. For more information, contact Carmen Hill at 601-754-8560.

Now – Tuesday, Dec. 15

Copiah County Farm Bureau is hosting a canned food drive from now to Dec. 15. Donations will be presented to Copiah County Resources and may be dropped off at the following Farm Bureau locations: 28088 Highway 28, Hazlehurst; or 408B E. Railroad Ave., Crystal Springs.