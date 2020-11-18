Last chance to order veteran Christmas wreaths

By Tricia Nelson

The Copiah Chapter DAR and Socks for Heroes are continuing to accept orders for wreaths for placement on veteran graves in Copiah County cemeteries. The live wreaths can be ordered for $15 each and must be ordered by Thanksgiving. Wreaths can be for specific veterans or any veteran. Businesses are also encouraged to sponsor wreaths.

For the Crystal Springs area, contact Tricia Nelson at 601-941-3182 and leave a message, or email [email protected] For Hazlehurst and Wesson areas, contact Cathy Stroud at 601-695-4140.

Wreaths will be placed in the cemeteries Dec. 19-20. A ceremony will be held on Dec. 19 at the Crystal Springs City Cemetery and Wesson Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend and help place wreaths.

There are hundreds of veterans buried in the three city cemeteries in Crystal Springs, Hazlehurst, and Wesson. The goal is to have a wreath for every veteran. Please consider sponsoring one this holiday season.