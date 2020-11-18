Wesson Yards of the Month

WESSON GARDEN CLUB has selected Craig and Denise Jackson, 1090 Case Rd., as recipients of an Autumn Design Award for November.
WESSON GARDEN CLUB has selected Another Time Another Place, 1024 Spring St., as Business Yard of the Month for November.
WESSON GARDEN CLUB has selected the Downtown Fountain, Highway 51, for an Autumn Design Award for November.
WESSON GARDEN CLUB has selected the home of Jessie and Latonya Collins, 1198 Highway 51 S., as Residential Yard of the Month for November.
WESSON GARDEN CLUB has selected the home of Larry and Dianne Miller, 1017 Dickerson Ln., as Rural Yard of the Month for November.