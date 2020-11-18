Wheels at Wisteria a huge success

By Tricia Nelson

The weather was perfect Thursday night for Wheels at Wisteria, a car show held in front of the Wisteria Inn to benefit Mississippi’s Toughest Kids (“MTK”), Camp Kamassa project. The turnout was great as people viewed the vehicles lining West Railroad Avenue and listened to great entertainment.

There were 32 antique cars and trucks on display. Five plaques, provided by Guns & More, were awarded in the categories of sports car, 1960 and older, 1960 to current, street rod, and ladies choice.

Admission and parking were free and hotdogs and drinks were for sale. Over $600 was raised from sales and all of the proceeds were donated to MTK, which was on-hand to accept donations and raffle a tree stand. Walter Rielley was the lucky winner of the stand. Ramsay Prine, an up-and-coming musician, provided the entertainment.

The Wisteria is looking forward to hosting more cruise nights. Visit the Wisteria Inn Facebook page to stay apprised of more fun events.