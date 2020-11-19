Community Thanksgiving Service canceled

The Crystal Springs Ministerial Association regrets to announce the cancellation of the Community Thanksgiving Service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association believes it is essential and their Christian responsibility to follow the CDC and the governor’s guidance to follow safety procedures during these challenging times.

The Association supports local congregations who continue to offer their members a safe place to worship. During the Thanksgiving season, they also encourage family members in the same household to take time to celebrate together. However, they do not encourage large gatherings of family members nor friends during this pandemic.

The offering taken during the Community Thanksgiving Service has been used to support local charities. In the past, half of the offering was given to S.O.S Food Pantry, which will not be able to be done this year due to the cancellation of the service. In lieu of this offering, all churches and businesses are urged to collect nonperishable food items and give a generous donation to S.O.S. during this season. It is important to continue to support S.O.S during this critical time.