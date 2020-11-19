Hazlehurst plans Christmas activities

The City of Hazlehurst will hold a drive-thru Christmas parade that will focus on the participants, who are usually the spectators for a parade during a normal year.

Mayor Shirley Sandifer invites everyone to bring their children to receive candy and speak to Santa Claus at the Railroad Pavilion. She encourages everyone to decorate their cars and actually be the parade this year. The event will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 13. Line-up will be at 2:30 p.m. at Hazlehurst High School. Participants will travel across the railroad bridge and proceed to the pavilion. Sandifer said this event is designed to safely celebrate Christmas and have a parade in the COVID environment. It gives children an opportunity to speak to Santa and receive candy without packing the streets and failing to social distance.

Christmas in the Park

Mayor Sandifer encourages everyone to get their displays up for the Hazlehurst Christmas in the Park display. The deadline is the end of the day, Wednesday, Nov. 25. The display opens Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and a trial run is done on Wednesday evening to ensure everything is working properly.

Christmas in the Park is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, from Thanksgiving Day to Christmas Day. The drive-thru event costs $3 per vehicle, and proceeds help fund the Hazlehurst Parks and Recreation Department.

Call Hazlehurst City Hall at 601-894-3131 to confirm the process for entering the park and setting up a display.