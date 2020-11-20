Christmas parades planned in Copiah County

Christmas parades are planned in three of Copiah county’s municipalities for early December, and a fourth will be a drive-thru event.

The Wesson Christmas parade will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Registration forms are available at Wesson City Hall.

The Crystal Springs Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at Old Midtown Shopping Center. The parade is sponsored by the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce. For an entry form or more information, contact the Chamber at 601-892-2711.

The Town of Georgetown will hold its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Immediately following the parade, there will be a Christmas giveaway with candy bags for all children ages 3-12 (while supplies last) and a chance to win bicycles and gift cards.

The City of Hazlehurst will not have a traditional Christmas parade this year, but Mayor Shirley Sandifer is planning on a drive-thru event with a way to deliver letters to Santa and hand out candy for children. More details will be provided as plans are made.