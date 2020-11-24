Graveside funeral services for Amy Lowe Hester were held Nov. 20, 2020, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Wesson, with burial in the same cemetery. Rev. Eddie Maher officiated, with Brookhaven Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Mrs. Hester, 93, of Wesson, passed from this life on Nov. 18, at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst. She was born on Oct. 16, 1927, in Brookhaven, to Perry Roberts Jr. and Winnie Miller Roberts. She was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church; worked for many years as a production worker at Wesson Potter Company; and enjoyed quilting, yard work, and spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, J. C. Hester Sr.; and son, Ted Hester Sr.

Survivors are daughters, Sandra Hoffmann and La Donna King and husband William, all from Wesson; son, J. C. Hester Jr. and wife Stacey, of Wesson; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.