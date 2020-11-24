Annie Jeanette Jackson, 80, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held Nov. 21 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Jackson and Craig Jackson, both of Crystal Springs; and Richard Jackson, of Pearl; daughters, Renee Waldrop, of Pensacola, Fla.; and Carol Thornton, of Crystal Springs; brother, Bub Thompson, of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Agnes Bailey, of Pearl; Linda Faye Loveless, of Hattiesburg; and Anna Easterlin, of Mobile, Ala.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.