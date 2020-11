Betty Lou King Caponis, 63, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Caponis, of Wesson; daughter, Candice Goss, of Pearl; sisters, Carolyn Roberts, of Hopewell; and Judy Boen, of Richland; and six grandchildren.