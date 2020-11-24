Ernest Johnson

Ernest C. “Ernie” Johnson, of Tilton, Ill., passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at OSF Hospital. Per his wishes, Ernie will be cremated with no service at this time.

Ernie was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Crystal Springs, to C. G. and Mary Brewer Johnson. Ernie was a retired X-ray technologist of 40 years, working at various hospitals from Lakeview in Danville, Ill., to John & Mary Kirby Hospital in Monticello, Ill., Hardy Wilson Hospital in Hazlehurst, and finished out his career at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Williamsport, Ind. Ernie loved going to all the grandkids’ activities. He loved fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing, playing pool, cards, dominoes, and chess. Ernie had a love of reading Louis Lamour books, as well as watching all kinds of movies.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two brothers, Charles and Wayne Johnson, all of Crystal Springs.

Ernie is survived by his ex-wife, Sally Johnson; children, Bill (Melissa) Johnson and Carrie Johnson, of Danville, Ill.; grandchildren, Cloe and Taylor (Nick Jones) Johnson, Ethan Hickman, of Danville,Ill.; sister, Ruth (Michael) Granger, of Hazlehurst; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Jo) Wood, of Danville Ill.; John (Carol) Wood, of Slidell, Ill., plus many nieces and nephews.