Johnnie Hugh Scott, son of the late John Scott and Essie Harper Scott, was born in Hazlehurst on June 14, 1942. He was loved dearly by his parents and everyone who knew him. Johnnie Hugh loved a good time and music!

Johnnie was the third child of four children, one brother and two sisters, Amanda Jane McDonald (deceased), Shelly Scott Sr., and Linda Faye (Scott) Moore-James. Johnnie Hugh married Betty Grindstead. She had two children, Johnnie Hugh Scott Jr. and Melissa Scott. Johnnie had a third child, Kenya Green Watson, with Peggy Green.

In 1990, Johnnie Hugh moved to Goldsboro, N.C., where his older brother, Shelly Scott Sr., had retired. There he remained until his death from COVID-19 on Nov. 12, 2020.

He is survived by his three children, Johnnie Hugh Scott Jr., Melissa Scott, and Kenya Green-Watson; his elder brother, Shelly Scott Sr.; sister, Linda F.S. Moore James; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four nieces; six nephews; seven great-nephews; two great-nieces; and a host of cousins and friends.