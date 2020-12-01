Boyd White, 98, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. Burial and graveside services were held Nov. 28 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Tom McCormick and Mr. Perry White officiating. Stringer Family Funeral handled arrangements.

Mr. White was born on Nov. 27, 1921, to Willie White Jr. and Ollie (Keyes) White. He was a farmer and a shipping clerk at Edward Hyman until retirement. He also served in the United States Air Force during WWII. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as an active deacon for 67 years.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 44 years, Mary Lenora (Way) White; parents; sister, Lozell (White) Armstrong; and brother, R.W. White.

Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Ashley, of Collins; sons, Raymond White, of La Vergne, Tenn.; Hal White, of Ocala, Fla.; and Perry White, of Crystal Springs; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.