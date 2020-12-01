Ed Lacey, 92, of Wesson (residing at The Aspen of Brookhaven), went to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2020. Ed grew up in Birmingham, Ala., and graduated from Woodlawn High School. He attended Samford and Auburn University. He was an Army Korean War Veteran serving in the 5th Regimental Combat Team as a Communications Sergeant.

With his hard work, he started his own construction company, Lacey Home Builders, followed by Consulting and Inspections, Inc. where he met Hilda Miller. They fell in love and married later in life. Hilda was the love of this life; they were like two lovebirds and did everything together. He was such an easy going and happy fellow. Someone once said, “This man is afflicted. He can’t walk without whistling, so he would never be able to sneak up on you.”

He was past president of Birmingham Association of Home Builders in 1974 and past director/trustee of Choctaw County Economic Foundation, 1987-2002. Ed was an active life member of the American Legion (Wesson Post 79), the Veterans of Foreign Wars (Ackerman Post 5569), and an active member in the 5th Regimental Combat Team Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Ethel Lacey; his brother, Jim Lacey; his stepson, Warren Miller; and his wife, Hilda Miller Lacey.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Menees (Stan); his son, Ed Lacey Jr (Kathy); his daughter, Paula L. Jessup (Andy); stepson, Tommy Miller (Barbara); stepdaughter, Carolyn Ann Miller; and his grandsons, Brad and Sam Jessup.

He was a devoted loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend. He left his legacy in his children and grandchildren.

The family wishes to commend the extraordinary commitment and service of the staff at the Aspen of Brookhaven and those of Kare In Home who provided hospice care in the last days. We sincerely thank them for their boundless compassion and support.

A memorial service was held Nov. 28 at Stringer Family Funeral Service, Hazlehurst. He was interned at Centerpoint Cemetery in Wesson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Decell Memorial United Methodist Church, 2022 Highway 51 S., Wesson, MS 39191.