Linda Gail Wilson

Linda Gail Cardwell Wilson, 80, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at Hospice Ministries. A graveside service was held Dec. 2 at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Wilson was born on April 11, 1940, at Fort Benning, Ga., to A.B. Cardwell Sr. and Eva Tadlock Cardwell. As a military family, they lived many places, including Japan and Alaska, but her home was in Crystal Springs. She was a registered nurse specializing in pediatrics.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, A.B. Cardwell Jr.; daughter, Lora Anne Rush; and grandson, Asher Tuck Katz.

Survivors include her husband, Ed Wilson; children, Chuck Ainsworth, Cheryl Katz, Tina Gardner, Brenda Kirkland, Annette Loper, Michael Wilson, Eric Wilson; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.