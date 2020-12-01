Peggy Gladden, 72, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence. Graveside service was held Nov. 29 at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Ms. Gladden was a member of Shady Grove Cemetery Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Mildred McKinzie Gladden.

She is survived by her son, Adam Gladden, of Hazlehurst; sister, Mary Lou Gladden, of Hazlehurst; brother, Robert Gladden, of Hazlehurst; and three grandchildren.