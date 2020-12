Robert Bolon “Bobby” Tadlock Jr., 57, of Wesson, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Tadlock was born Dec. 20, 1962, in Forest, to Robert Bolon Tadlock Sr. and Jane Pryor Tadlock. He was a member of Homewood United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Meshalle Tadlock; parents; son, Robert Bolon Tadlock III; daughters, Danielle Tadlock Smith and Sheree Paige Tadlock; brother, Chris Tadlock; sister, Sheree Baggett; and one grandchild.