Downtown, Hometown Christmas Open House in Crystal Springs Dec. 4

The Downtown, Hometown Christmas Open House is from 5 – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 in Crystal Springs. Merchants are excited about everyone coming into their businesses to enjoy refreshments and the merchandise and services they provide.

Many local businesses will be open for the event, many featuring local artisans and entertainment.

That Perfect Piece will host guest artist Bill Pinson, who will showcase his handcrafted necklaces and bracelets made with semi-precious gemstones, all created locally in Crystal Springs. Chuck Thornton will provide an assortment of live Christmas music.

Touch of Glass Mosaics, in addition to helping customers create mosaic pieces, will feature artist Kathy Lea and many of her original paintings.

The Warehouse will feature a number of pop-up shops including Birdsongs Pantry with a variety of jellies, jams, and canned goods. Scentsy will offer a selection of fragrances for homes and cars. Sazzabee Boutique will have clothing and accessories, and Color Street will offer a selection of nail styles, specialty gift bags, and unique jewelry. Camp Wesley Pines will feature hats, t-shirts, and mugs.

Sweet Sixteen Formals will show their evening wear while children make Santa’s reindeer food.

Hair Designs Beauty Salon will showcase MMK Boutique, a pop-up shop with clothing and accessories.

Guns and More will showcase services they provide, including crystal etching, engraving, and glass repair. Pop-up shop Wild Child Monograms will feature specialty t-shirts.

Brits and Grits will offer an opportunity to “Refuel” and browse the racks of unique finds. Shear Flair will offer visitors an opportunity to place an order for petit fours from Crystal Springs’ youngest entrepreneur, Bel Bakes. Jewelry designs from Becky Dionne will also be on display. Cano’s Upholstery Shop will be open in their new location, featuring a larger workroom and custom design services. Backstreet Nutrition will be open with “good for you” shakes. Also, be on the lookout on South Jackson Street for Grumpy Dave’s Kettlecorn, which is very addictive.

Wind chimes and jewelry made from silverware, all by Carol Parks, will pop up at Wright’s Florist. The monogram magic of Barbara Simmons will be the featured artist at Clear Creek Flowers and Gifts, in addition to arrangements and gifts items in the store. The Wisteria Inn will feature pop-up shops selling a variety of wares. The Bougie Peacock, Camp Kamassa, Wilder Lane Wood, Two Hippy Souls, and SCA & Company Designs will be among the vendors there. Additionally, Heidi Jackson’s Color Street nails, art by Darryl Anderson, soap from C.S. Soapworks, Southern Cookie Company, River Bend Depot, Magnolia Glam Boutique, and Southern Star will also have pop-up shops at the Inn.

Additionally, the back stage at Wisteria Inn will feature Babs Woods, Ralph Miller, and Ramsay Prine performing throughout the evening.

Two new businesses in the downtown area are Springs of Praise/The Refuge, which specializes in treasures making a second curtain bow, and Delicious Deliveries, the restaurant next door. And for all those projects around the house, remember Crystal Springs Hardware.

Live entertainment will be featured at the Packing Shed at Railroad Park beginning at 5 p.m. Lauren Rutland and her Tiny Dancers from MS Dance Company will perform first, followed by the Copiah Academy Majorettes, featuring routines with fire-breathing batons. At 6 p.m., the Copiah Academy Musical Theater Troupe will showcase some of the best talent in Copiah County. At 7 p.m., the First Baptist Church Praise Band, “Keyed Up,” will end the evening’s musical performances with a variety of Christmas music.

Children’s Christmas movies will be shown on South Jackson Street, beginning around 5 p.m. and continuing until 8 p.m.

The true meaning of Christmas can be found at Railroad Park by the Gazebo, as Highland Baptist Church will sponsor a live nativity.

Everyone is encouraged to come out Friday night to shop local and celebrate the Christmas season at Downtown, Hometown Christmas.