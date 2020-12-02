| logout
Hazlehurst documentary now streaming online
Steve Collins’ documentary “The Boy with the Pop Bottle on His Head” is now streaming on Reelhouse.
The documentary is an unbelievable yet true story of a strange 12-year-old boy who appeared out of nowhere in Hazlehurst from parts unknown wearing a pop bottle on his head, predicting the deadly tornado of 1969 that not even meteorologists saw coming.
Search the link www.reelhouse.org/svccproductions/the-boy-with-the-pop-bottle-on-his-head to rent or buy.
For more information, contact Collins at 601-613-7413 or 601-894-3392.