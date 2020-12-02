Holiday Events

Now to Dec. 25

The Annual Chautauqua Christmas drive-thru light display is open now through Dec. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday nights and every night the week of Christmas. Admission costs $3 per car. For more information, call the Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation Department at 601-892-0007.

Christmas in the Park at Lake Hazle is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, now through Christmas Day. The drive-thru event costs $5 per vehicle, and proceeds help fund the Hazlehurst Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call Hazlehurst City Hall at 601-894-3131.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Railroad Park in Crystal Springs. For more information, call the Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation Department at

601-892-0007.

Friday, Dec. 4

The Wesson Christmas parade will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

Georgetown’s annual Light Up the Lane on Main will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

Crystal Springs Downtown, Hometown Christmas Open House will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. with many activities for everyone.

Saturday, Dec. 5

The Crystal Springs Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Line up will begin at 5 p.m. at Old Midtown Shopping Center. The parade is sponsored by the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce. For an entry form or more information, contact the Chamber at 601-892-2711.

Saturday, Dec. 12

The Town of Georgetown will hold its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Immediately following the parade, there will be a Christmas giveaway with candy bags for all children ages 3-12 (while supplies last) and a chance to win bicycles and gift cards.

Sunday, Dec. 13

The City of Hazlehurst will hold a drive-thru

Christmas parade at 3 p.m. Dec. 13. Participants are

encouraged to decorate their cars and actually be the parade this year. Line-up will be at 2:30 p.m. at Hazlehurst High School and will travel across the

railroad bridge and proceed to the Railroad Pavilion where children can receive candy and speak to Santa Claus.