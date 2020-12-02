Lena Mae Crisler named grand marshal of Crystal Springs Christmas parade

By Tricia Nelson

Lena Mae Stovall Crisler will be 100 years old Sept. 7, 2021, and she is this year’s grand marshal for the Crystal Springs Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 5.

Crisler was born in Lincoln County to Moses and Lula Wilson Stovall and was the seventh girl of 11 children. Her family moved to Copiah County when she was young. Her father was a farmer, growing cotton and corn. The family moved to Crystal Springs and lived along Camp Street for many years.

Crisler plans to have a blow-out celebration if she makes it to 100. She thanks the Lord for each day and for giving her 99 years of life. Crisler will most likely be in a closed-top vehicle in the parade, due to the weather, but she is looking forward to the celebration.

The forecast for Saturday’s parade is chilly but nice.

The parade will begin and end at the high school. The route allows for plenty of space to social distance along East Marion Avenue and East Georgetown Street while still enjoying the multitude of floats. One can even stay in the car and enjoy the merriment.

The Chamber of Commerce hopes everyone will come out and enjoy the celebration.